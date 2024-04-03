Esk Valley members seek out medals at national orienteering carnival

Esk Valley Orienteering Club had multiple medallists at the completion of annual three-day Australian Orienteering Carnival in the Murrayland area of South Australia.
The varied terrain and hot weather tested runners physically and mentally.
Newcomer to Esk Valley and previous junior world championship representative Sam Woolford dominated the junior elite class winning all four events in men's 20.
Brodie Nankervis showed why he won the Orienteering Australia Athlete of the year for 2023 with a strong performance in the men's 21 elite. Nankervis won the sprint in Friday's prologue and then finished second overall behind New South Wales athlete Alastair George.
Sophie Best had three wins to secure the women's 20 sport class.
Eleanor McLean took the silver medal place in women's 21 sport.
Christine Brown showed that she has recovered from a recent injury to secure second place in women's 60 with three solid runs.
Valerie Brammall demonstrated that age is no barrier and took home bronze in women's 80.
Dirk Nankervis wasn't to be upstaged by son Brodie and placed second in men's 55A short class.
EVOCs Euan Best also won the Silva orienteer award for 2023.
