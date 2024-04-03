The Examiner
Police Easter blitz nabs 80 drink or drug drivers, 417 speeders charged

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 3 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 1:25pm
The Operation Safe Arrival Police Easter road rules blitz saw 7500 Tasmanian drivers breath tested over the holiday weekend. File picture
The Operation Safe Arrival Police Easter road rules blitz saw 7500 Tasmanian drivers breath tested over the holiday weekend. File picture

After nearly 7500 breath tests, 37 drink-driving charges and 417 speeding tickets, Tasmania Police have wrapped up their Operation Safe Arrival Easter blitz.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

