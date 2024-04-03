Police Easter blitz nabs 80 drink or drug drivers, 417 speeders charged

After nearly 7500 breath tests, 37 drink-driving charges and 417 speeding tickets, Tasmania Police have wrapped up their Operation Safe Arrival Easter blitz.
Acting Inspector Justin Lawson said the operation targeted dangerous drivers over the holiday break, which has historically seen a spike in the number of crashes as Tasmanians travel to favourite destinations and camp spots.
"Our focus is in the name, Safe Arrival," he said.
"Any fatality or serious injury is a terrible and unacceptable outcome, and we will continue to do our part to support safe driving behaviour on our roads during 2024."
Inspector Lawson said another 43 drivers were caught with illicit drugs in their system, 12 were found to be using mobile phones while driving, and seven were stopped for not wearing seatbelts over the period.
Police also charged 417 drivers for speeding - not including those caught by the state's speed cameras.
Just one fatality was reported over the period, Inspector Lawson said.
"Sadly, one person died in a crash on the Bass Highway near Exton on Easter Monday.
"A further 5 crashes occurred, resulting in serious injuries.
"As always, our thoughts are with the affected family and loved ones, as well as those emergency service personnel who attended the scene."
While the operation has now ended, Inspector Lawson said police would continue to target risk-taking driver behaviour to help keep Tasmanian roads safe.
He said keeping roads safe was a community effort as well - not just police.
"Road safety is a partnership between the community and police, however we will intervene due to inattentiveness or poor decision-making that places road users at risk.
"We all make mistakes, but our message is consistent - concentrate on the driving task, give yourself time and space, and arrive safely at your destination."
He said members of the public can submit footage of dangerous driving incidents via the community evidence portal on the police website.
