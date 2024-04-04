The recent state election didn't achieve a lot and we got what we voted for

TASMANIA had a state election. On the surface, it didn't achieve a lot. Rockliff didn't get to govern in his own right and it would seem that both major parties are on the nose. A string of independents appearing on the ballot papers was no surprise.
There are some good outcomes: It looks like the Hobart Stadium will not go ahead. The Marinus Link is more on the nose and looks like being abandoned, on cost alone. More importantly, this pure fiction, absolute fantasy, of Tasmania becoming the "Battery for the Nation" needs to be dropped completely. How Tasmania sold out to the mainland to provide equal pricing for electricity escapes me. Here we are - no power advantage, because someone signed an equal pricing deal. Thank you for that. If Tasmania was able to offer cheaper power to both domestic and commercial customers, that would be a great advantage, particularly for industry, as we may be able to claw back that which we have lost. And with that comes jobs. How simple is that?
The supermarket duopoly is being blamed for farmers shutting down supply. That's a bad time for it to happen, as the renewable mongers are offering high prices for agricultural land for their wretched, heavily financed and subsidised, solar panel farms. There's no going back from that.
The Greens look like increasing their presence in Parliament. But what do they now stand for: the Planet or our environment? When I first moved back to Tasmania in 1984 the Gordon below Franklin dam was top billing. Imagine, if we had then conceded a couple of hundred hectares of pristine environment (which few people would ever get to see) this debate would not now be happening. Eric Reece, the father of hydro, would have been pleased.
So, how far ahead have we been thinking? Renewables are themselves renewable and will need to be replaced. The solar farms will be linked with hundreds of kilometres of cables, stretching across the Tasmanian landscape with wind turbines filling our sea views.
Careful what you wish for.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
Ben Seeder (The Examiner, March 31) has successfully covered an issue that all too often is not reported by Tasmanian media.
After all, journalism is about having the tenacity and courage to report fairly and impartially in the public interest, even when political lobby groups, political or corporate bodies may become legally exposed or offended by such reportage.
At a time when issues concerning the impacts on children and women of these gender laws are increasingly being reported by medical/ legal journals and human rights bodies, it behoves Tasmanian media, to follow Ben Seeder's example, and to pick up their game accordingly.
At the heart of the debate over freedom of speech and gender ideology, is the responsibility of the citizen to exercise their speech especially when they observe conflicts over rights that directly impact them.
The suggestion that speech can cause harm in the context of the gender debate is intended to have a chilling effect on the debate occurring at all.
In the case of the gender debate, Rohan Richardson from Equality Tasmania (The Examiner, April 3) has attempted to curtail debate on these issues by suggesting opponents are: using the anti-trans playbook; inciting hate; causing harm; segregating or stopping trans people from existing.
Now, these are serious allegations that really need to be backed up with some facts. The resulting conflict over rights being experienced across the community need to be publicly aired and debated without fear of intimidation or being slurred as 'anti trans'.
Disappointingly, Equality Tasmania refused a request to publicly condemn the violence and horrific abuse by trans rights activists against people who came to hear Kelly-Jay Minshull and other brave Tasmanian women speak last year in Hobart.
The community need to trust our media and that they will not shy away from covering medical controversies, such as the increasing number of countries that have banned puberty blockers, controversies that are now being described as a growing global medical scandal.
It is very disappointing that Equality Tasmania are attempting to shut this discussion down by now attempting to discredit a highly regarded journalist such as Ben Seeder.
From Isla MacGregor, Women Speak Tasmania
