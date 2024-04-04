The recent state election didn't achieve a lot and we got what we voted for

There are some good outcomes: It looks like the Hobart Stadium will not go ahead. The Marinus Link is more on the nose and looks like being abandoned, on cost alone. More importantly, this pure fiction, absolute fantasy, of Tasmania becoming the "Battery for the Nation" needs to be dropped completely. How Tasmania sold out to the mainland to provide equal pricing for electricity escapes me. Here we are - no power advantage, because someone signed an equal pricing deal. Thank you for that. If Tasmania was able to offer cheaper power to both domestic and commercial customers, that would be a great advantage, particularly for industry, as we may be able to claw back that which we have lost. And with that comes jobs. How simple is that?