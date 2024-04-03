Celebrate the JackJumpers' NBL success with a souvenir poster!

JackJumpers supporters all around Tasmania are still celebrating the side's maiden NBL triumph.
Defeating Melbourne United 83-81, the JackJumpers won the NBL's championship series 3-2, sparking a statewide frenzy.
A souvenir poster will be available in the Thursday, April 4 edition of The Examiner, featuring a celebratory shot and the series scorecard.
The Examiner's editor Craig Thomson said the JackJumpers' victory was huge for the state of Tasmania.
"It shows that we can put a team in a national competition and they can beat all comers," he said.
"I think it's important for Tasmanians to be positive about anything to do with the state, especially in the current climate where there is so much negativity - anything that's positive we should be getting behind in a big way.
"The JackJumpers have gone about it the right way, they've engaged the entire state and it certainly sets a good example for other teams trying to start out in Tasmania."
The JackJumpers' NBL title win made them the second Tasmanian team to win an NBL title, following in the footsteps of Launceston Casino City in 1981.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.