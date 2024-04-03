Saints, OLs have something extra to play for in NTFA football round one

St Pats and Old Launcestonians will have something extra to play for in the NTFA division one opening round.
And they'll be playing at a lush Prospect Park which hasn't been used for NTFA seniors since the Prospect Hawks were in the competition more than five years ago.
The pair will play-off for the inaugural Heritage Cup to acknowledge their almost century-long rivalry which Saints president Ian McCallum said was the idea of board member Ryan Pendergast.
New Old Launcestonians president Lachlan McCarron said the Blues were happy to collaborate.
"It was an opportunity that came about from St Pats to formalise our longest rivalry and to start collaborating more openly between both of our clubs," he said.
According to the league, they joined what is now known as the NTFA back in 1931.
The clubs have strong links to St Patrick's College and Launceston Church Grammar School which has helped foster their rivalry across the decades.
McCallum said it would also be the first time St Pats' senior men have played a home match at Prospect Park.
Across the past four years, the Saints have been building their relationship with the Prospect Junior Football Club, culminating in the introduction of a St Pats under-18 side in 2022.
McCallum explained a pathway had been established where Prospect Hawks under-16 players graduated to St Pats under-18s.
He added for the first time this year the Hawks' under-17 girls' players would graduate to the Saints' new women's team.
McCallum didn't shy away from the idea that St Pats, who won the 2022 premiership, have switched their focus from heavy recruiting to a more sustainable approach of producing home-grown talent.
"We've managed a fair amount of success just simply recruiting players from other clubs and so forth," he said.
"But that's a lot of hard work and you don't necessarily keep those players for a lifetime.
"So this is the opportunity to form a football club basically from the roots up and we're really excited about it."
McCallum said St Pats would also play their second home match of the season at Prospect Park because their home ground, John Cunningham Oval, is still undergoing maintenance following cricket season.
Asked if the Saints planned to make Prospect Park their home in the future given John Cunningham Oval has not been judged suitable for NTFA finals in the past, McCallum said: "There are some discussions so that's a case of watch this space. There are a lot of hurdles to jump over. But I don't mind going public in the fact that there's a very real possibility."
He added: "It has a lot of logistical problems. We've got to cart everything over and cart everything back. But (in terms of) the long-term future, that's what we're looking at."
Northern Tasmania Football Umpires Association are among Prospect Park's current users.
