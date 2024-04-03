Northern neighbours facing tough trips south in cup quarter-finals

Launceston City and Riverside have both been handed tough away ties in the Lakoseljac Cup quarter-finals.
Wednesday's draw gave City a trip to Kingborough while, in a bizarre twist of fate, Olympic landed away ties to Clarence in the Lakoseljac, under-21 and under-17 cups.
City and Olympic both won home ties on Saturday to reach the last eight. Ten-man City recorded an eye-catching comeback 2-1 victory over South Hobart with goals from Diesel Murfet and Thierry Swaby before Emanuel Ponce (two), James Pelletier and James Trevis saw Riverside to a 4-1 win over Southern Championship side Hobart United.
City coach Daniel Syson said the fixture would not scare his side.
"It's a tough draw compared to other NPL sides,but we will have almost our full squad back and available, fingers crossed, so it should be an exciting tie," he said.
"We've just beaten a side who have a history of getting into finals so we will prepare and see what happens,"
Olympic coach Helder Dos Santos Silva saw positives in facing the same opponent across three competitions.
"It is going to be a good day for the club, bringing all the club to the south," he said.
"Clarence is a good opponent with Mark (Astley) at the helm this year - a great coach with a massive future..
"Clarence will be a strong opponent and it is going to be a 50-50 for both sides. The team that will win, will be the team in best shape and form. It is going to be a hard game, for both sides, we want to win as much as Clarence do."
Riverside were also drawn away to Kingborough in the Women's Statewide Cup while Launceston United were handed a home tie against University.
The under-17 boys' cup threw up a Northern derby with Launceston United hosting City.
All ties are to be played on the weekend of April 27-28.
Meanwhile, City and Riverside are scheduled to play their rearranged NPL Tasmania clash at Windsor Park on Wednesday night. The match was abandoned after 27 minutes last month when Olympic winger Will Fleming's leg was broken. The score was at 1-1 at the time it was called off after Olympic's Gedi Krusa and City's Will Humphrey had both converted penalties against their former teams.
Both teams will be on the road in the league on Saturday with City visiting Syson's former team Devonport at 4.30pm, 15 minutes before Olympic kick off against Glenorchy at KGV.
