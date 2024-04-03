68 Lawrence Vale Road, South Launceston

Experience the perfect blend of historic charm and modern luxury in this beautifully renovated 1935 home.
With lovely period features including high ceilings, a leadlight window, and picture rails, paired with contemporary functionality like a fully renovated open-plan kitchen and stylish bathrooms, this home offers the best of both worlds.
Enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the Tamar River from the north-facing extension, entertaining area, multiple outdoor nooks, and from within most of the home.
You can choose to relax in the large family room, or the second living space upstairs.
The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and stylish ensuite which features a luxuriously deep bath, separate shower, and floating vanity.
The remaining three double bedrooms all include built-in storage, and there's also a study and separate office space which can be utilised as a home gym, workshop, or studio.
The establish gardens include a selection of fruit trees, and a chicken coop. It's the perfect, secure yard for kids and pets to enjoy.
Extra features include ducted heating and a double garage with convenient internal access.
Located just minutes from the CBD, this property offers the perfect blend of elegance and convenience.
