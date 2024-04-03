16 Chadwin Avenue, Bicheno

Discover where beachfront living meets unparalleled luxury.
This stunning property is nestled as close as you can get to the pristine sands and crystal water of Waubs Beach.
Adorned with ever-changing hues of copper cladding, block-work, and timber, this design marvel is a feast for the eyes, boasting exceptional aesthetics both inside and out.
"I love the copper cladding because different sides that experience different weather conditions will become different colours," said Paul Whytcross, real estate agent.
"One side will be quite purple and another will have a bit of green through it. It's extremely expensive, so we don't see it very often."
Step inside to discover a sanctuary of comfort and style. The open living area is designed to capture panoramic views and refreshing sea breezes from every angle, providing the perfect backdrop for relaxation and entertainment.
Convenience meets luxury with two heat pumps and a wood heater for year-round comfort.
Three king-sized bedrooms with plush carpets ensure a restful night's sleep to the soothing sound of waves lapping at the shore.
"It's a really good entertainers property with the way that the sliding doors open up onto the partly covered, oceanfront deck," Mr Whytcross said. "There's also a solid built-in barbecue and an outdoor shower so that when you come back from the beach you can rinse the sand off."
Situated mere minutes from the town centre, this property offers unparalleled access to Bicheno's amenities and attractions, making it one of the area's premier addresses.
"It's an ideal lock-up and leave type property," Mr Whytcross said. "There's not a lot of garden space to look after. You can mow the lawns in about five minutes. So, if it's going to be a holiday home, you won't have to spend all weekend trying to maintain the garden."
"There's also a big double garage underneath, with internal access, which is ideal for all the obligatory beachside gear like surfboards and bikes," Mr Whytcross said.
Whether you're keen on surfing, casting a line, exploring nearby vineyards and National Parks, or simply basking in the beauty of everyday life, your ultimate coastal escape awaits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.