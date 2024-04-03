Back to the future as Bombers' Ives switches to defence for 2024

Wherever he stands, North Launceston's Theo Ives is a towering presence on the football field.
Kicking 19 goals last year and providing a back-up ruck option for Alex Lee, the 21-year-old shifted to a different part of the field on Good Friday.
Playing at full-back, Ives filled the role previously held by the likes of Connor Leeflang and Will Edmunds in previous years.
"We just needed the height and a bigger body down back and that's where I came in, which I was more than happy to provide," he said.
"I grew up playing a lot of back-line but I hadn't played a lot of senior footy in defence.
"I started there but at the time there were a lot of backs to pick from with the likes of Will Edmunds and the Foony [Jay Foon] era, so I wasn't quite there in that regard."
Ives believes his time playing up forward will help his defensive game - already noticing an improvement from the early days.
"It has helped me read the ball a lot better coming into the back-line so far," he said
"It's been a little bit easier adjusting to where blokes want to run and where the most dangerous places are to receive the footy so it's definitely helped with my positioning."
Debuting for the Bombers' senior side in 2021, Ives has played 36 of a possible 38 games across the last two seasons, including last year's grand final.
He began playing juniors with Longford before heading to East Launceston and eventually landing at North for under-18s in 2019.
While not named in the Bombers' best, Ives' performance was praised by new coach Adrian Smith.
"We just felt like his ability to not lose a one-on-one contest and to lock away a big forward [was fantastic]," Smith said.
"One of the main things for us is his offensive run, he takes aggressive position, he kicks it really well for a defender and he's a really important chain to win the footy back - that's why he's gone back."
The Bombers "couldn't have asked for a better start" to their season according to Ives as they saw off Launceston by 162 points.
The win came off the back of a "mountain of work" from former coach Brad Cox-Goodyer and Smith, who took on the role earlier this year.
"I've had a bit to do with Smithy over the years, I get along with him really well and there's a lot of mutual respect there which is good," Ives said.
"Just like Brad, I know that I'm going to get honest and accurate feedback on my game and the team as a whole, so it's been good."
North Launceston are set to face a test this weekend on the road against Lauderdale, who recruited heavily during the off-season.
