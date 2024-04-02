The upgrades promised by the Liberals to the Launceston General Hospital

Unsurprisingly, health was at the forefront of election pledges from the major parties during the recent state election.
The Launceston General Hospital (LGH) was promised some major upgrades by the Liberals, who will likely govern as a minority government.
Here are the significant investments promised by the Liberals to the LGH.
A $120 million heart centre, currently in the early planning stages, is due to become a "priority" for the Liberals now that they're in.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the centre would be particularly beneficial for Tasmanians due to the "devastating" ubiquity of heart conditions in the state.
Chest pain is one of the most common reasons for admission at the LGH, North West Regional Hospital and the Mersey Community Hospital.
The Liberals said they would double the size of the LGH emergency department through a $53 million redevelopment.
Mr Rockliff said it would be the biggest renovation of the ED since it was built four decades ago in 1981.
The proposal will expand into levels two and three of the hospital and include new emergency medical unit (for patients who will be discharged within 24 hours) and a new acute medical unit (for patients who need several days' admission).
It will also include an expanded fast track area, a new waiting area and a revamped public entrance.
Mr Rockliff said they would build a multi-story carpark on the corner of Howick and Charles Streets to cater for additional services and demand at the LGH, to commence late 2024.
Construction on the redevelopment is expected to start in 2025.
The Liberals promised to strengthen and deliver more mental health services across the state.
A $7.6 million Mental Health Hub was pledged in Devonport, which will include a Safe Haven, Recovery College and Integration Hub, with "similar services" to be delivered at the new Mental Health Precinct at the LGH - part of the hospital's $580 million stage two redevelopment.
More mental health beds were also pledged, with two mental health precincts promised for the LGH.
While it's not a direct upgrade to the LGH, the $70 million short-stay private hospital promised by the Liberals would ease pressure of the hospital.
The public-private partnership with the Launceston Health Hub will include private hospital rooms, theatres, endoscopy units and an additional 20 beds - available to treat public and private patients.
The hospital is due to open mid-next year.
