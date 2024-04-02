Drink driver caught allegedly more than three times the legal limit

A man who police said flouted licence restrictions will face court in May after being caught driving allegedly more than three times the legal limit.
Police said the 32-year-old Riverside man was charged with several traffic offences after a single-vehicle crash on Bald Hill Road in Trevallyn on April 1.
The man allegedly left the scene of the crash, but was found by officers a short while later and was subject to a breath test.
Police said this returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.170 - more than three times the legal limit of 0.05, and in violation of a zero-alcohol licence restriction already imposed on the man.
The man was disqualified from driving for 24 months, and was granted bail to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in May.
Tasmania Police data shows during the first two months of 2024, police detected 293 drink drivers and 301 drug drivers across the state.
These figures do not include the month of March, however police announcements throughout the month suggest at least 28 high-range drink drivers were caught behind the wheel.
Anybody who witnessed the Trevallyn crash, or saw a green Holden hatchback driving in the area on April 1 is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.