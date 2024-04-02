Foundation members to receive exclusive access to Devils guernsey

This week, Tasmania Devils foundation members will have the chance to buy a unique piece of merchandise.
When the Tasmania Football Club launched their logo, name, colours and foundation guernsey, those behind it were stunned by the response as more than 170,000 people signed up as $10 foundation members within the next seven days.
However, among those right behind the Devils' cause, there has been mixed opinion about the look of the map of Tasmania-centric design of the guernsey.
Speaking exclusively with The Examiner, TFC board member Kathryn McCann said the map would remain a part of any future designs, but that the foundation guernsey was symbolic.
Revealing that the foundation guernsey will be available to buy later this week, McCann said only members had access and that there was a specific element which made them unique.
"They will be for founding members only and they'll have a founding member insignia on the back," she said.
"The sale period will be open for a defined time period rather than a number of jumpers.
"Founding members will be able to purchase two jumpers per member."
McCann explained why the club went with the map design in the first place.
"In terms of the foundation jumper, we firmly believe that the map is a distinguishable and important feature at the heart of Tasmanian football, it's got so much heritage and to be honest, is the envy of the nation in terms of having an identifiable symbol that brings our state together," she said.
"So we're very proud of it, and it will play an important role in the future of the club."
McCann said she had enjoyed the discussion over the guernsey's appearance and seen various designs on social media from "citizen designers" which she thought had been "absolutely fantastic".
"What that clearly shows to me is the level of engagement that our fans have, in what we stand for and where we're headed, so we love it as a club," she said.
"We're very excited as a club to be able to go on a journey around designing and developing alternate jumpers and alternate strips. The one thing I will say though, is that the map is an important asset for us and I'm sure it's going to play a role, a prominent role, going forward.
"Certainly there will be more jumpers and we don't have them designed yet, but we're looking forward to working with the community on how that plays out."
