Tasmanians likely won't know full election results until end of week

Tasmanians will likely be waiting until this Saturday to find out who has won the final few seats in the state election, an official has said.
Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner Andrew Hawkey said counting will continue tomorrow, with votes from each polling place amalgamated and the first exclusions and preferences assigned on Tuesday.
He also said surpluses from the four candidates that were elected on first preferences would be "thrown over" - meaning transferred to second-preference candidates and beyond - on Tuesday.
"Bass, Braddon, Franklin and Lyons each have one person over the quota, so we'll throw those votes over tomorrow," Mr Hawkey said.
Under the Hare-Clark system, a candidate's votes above the number needed to reach the quota to win a seat are re-distributed along preference lines.
"Other than Mr Rockliff's first preferences I doubt anyone else will get over the [quota] line, so we're probably going to be waiting until Saturday to find out those last few."
In Braddon, where Premier Jeremy Rockliff alone won two quotas with first-preference votes of 19,677, the Liberals were likely to take at least three seats, Labor two and Jacqui Lambie Network one or two.
The final seat is still in doubt, with independent Craig Garland, a fourth Liberal or a second JLN candidate all still possible contenders for the final seventh seat.
JLN's Braddon candidates were each sitting on over 2000 primary votes, with Miriam Beswick leading on 2970, and James Redgrave close behind on 2800.
In Bass, where the Liberals suffered a primary vote swing of 21 per cent against it, the party was still likely to secure three seats, with Labor taking two, the Greens one and JLN one.
Whether the JLN seat is won by Rebekah Pentland or Angela Armstrong may not be known until Saturday.
Mr Hawkey also said that informal votes - ballot papers that were either left blank or not numbered at least 1 to 7, increased slightly on March 23.
He said informal votes were about half a percentage point higher across all five electorates compared to the 2021 state election.
"That's probably a fair result, given the rules change," he said, indicating the increase in the numbering requirement.
The House of Assembly expanded to 35 members this election, meaning that voters were required to number ballot papers 1 to 7 instead of the previous 1 to 5.
There had been concern prior to the poll that the change would result in an increase in the number of informal votes.
Mr Hawkey said postal votes were still being counted. He said that under Tasmanian legislation, the TEC must count postal votes received up until next Tuesday.
