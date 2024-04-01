The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Campbell Town SES welcomes new road crash rescue vehicle

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
April 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unit manager Lindsay Viney with other members of the Northern Midlands SES. Supplied picture
Unit manager Lindsay Viney with other members of the Northern Midlands SES. Supplied picture

Campbell Town's roads just got a little bit safer with the introduction of a state-of-the-art road crash rescue (RCR) vehicle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.