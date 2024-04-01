Campbell Town SES welcomes new road crash rescue vehicle

Campbell Town's roads just got a little bit safer with the introduction of a state-of-the-art road crash rescue (RCR) vehicle.
The purpose-built truck is now housed at the Northern Midlands SES unit on Bedford Street, replacing the brigade's decades-old model.
A workhorse of the unit since the 1990s, the old single cab truck lacked basic utilities such as air bags and air conditioning.
In an effort to modernise, Tasmania SES has invested in a new generation of RCR vehicles, with this model being the fourth of the current line-up.
Assistant director Leon Smith said the updated trucks had been developed in consultation with SES crews to ensure the best outcome in emergency situations.
"It's good to see all of the innovation and the tailoring that's been done to ensure that it's the most appropriate resource for our members," he said.
"It's actually the best road crash rescue tool that money can buy at this point in time."
Each RCR vehicle has built on its predecessor, with the Campbell Town truck featuring additional grab handles and external lighting so volunteers can work in all conditions.
Mr Smith was most proud of the truck's pneumatic shelf which can lower heavy extrication tools to waist height.
"That's the most significant advancement in this truck and we've subsequently gone back and modified the previous trucks with this design as well," he said.
"It's also a dual cab so it can fit a whole crew and has key safety and ergonomic features to keep our volunteers safe."
While the truck has driven just 27 kilometres, it's already been involved with a few incidents.
Mr Smith said the response time had been "significantly reduced" thanks to an improved power-to-weight ratio that resulted in faster acceleration while maintaining speed on inclines.
"Our crews will be safer, more comfortable, better equipped and they'll get on the scene quicker," he said.
Tasmania SES attends on average 450-500 motor vehicle related incidents each year from 27 locations around the state.
Mr Smith said the truck was "a fantastic resource" for the service's volunteers.
"You see the smiles on our member's faces, they know what this means for the community," he said.
"The Northern Midlands can be assured that our capabilities are the best they can be."
