Griffiths kicks off season with starring role in North's derby demolition

Kicking a quarter of his team's goals in a derby demolition saw Harvey Griffiths earn high praise from the opposition coach and be named player of the match.
Griffiths kicked six - three in the first term - as 11 Northern Bombers found the big sticks during Good Friday's 24.23 (167) to 0.5 (5) State League victory over Launceston.
The second 100-plus margin between the two teams in three years earned the visitors the Phil Edwards Cup and saw Blues coach Mitch Thorp full of praise for the contest's standout performer.
"Harvey was just sensational," Thorp said after the game. "He's matured a lot as a footballer and his power, particularly at the start of the game when we had a reasonable player on him in Sam Foley, was first class."
Fletcher Bennett repeatedly snuffed out the Blues' inside-50s to keep the hosts goalless at Windsor Park and earn himself two votes as Michael Stingel completed the Bombers' clean sweep.
North's thumping win assured they would sit atop the TSL ladder after the opening round.
Votes are awarded by the media for each round of the Tasmanian State League season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.