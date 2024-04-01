'A love for fly fishing': Pelle Eastman wins national storytelling competition

When St Patrick's college student Pelle Eastman wrote an English assignment last year he had no idea it would win the 2024 ABC Haywire Competition.
The storytelling competition is an opportunity for young people who live in remote, regional or rural Australia to write about their lived experience.
Pelle said the story was inspired by his love for fly fishing on the Saint Patricks River.
''At no point did I expect to win,'' Pelle said.
''I didn't hear much until I was told I was shortlisted - I thought 'well, that's the end of that'.
''I missed a call and when I called back I found out I won.''
Pelle and his family live on Mount Arthur in Lilydale where his dad taught him how to fly fish when he was about 13 years old.
''Dad taught me five or six years ago - I've been doing it for a while,'' he said.
''We have a river that runs right through our property, you're quite isolated which is nice - but there is also a really strong community here.''
Pelle said his favourite part about fly fishing was the skill involved.
''The skill involved is my favourite and the fact that it's very one on one with the fish,'' he said.
''You spot the fish and then try and cast the fly to land just in front of it.
''I find it really relaxing to fly fish.''
Pelle also ties his own flies.
''I use the feathers from the neck of roasters which helps them float, I tie them in a way that looks like bait and then attach them with different feathers I find.''
