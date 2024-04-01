Lilydale Tavern shifts into top gear with first ever car and motorbike show

The Lilydale Tavern will welcome more than 40 cars to its car park when it holds the inaugural Lilydale Tavern Car Show.
Sharni Hanstein is usually just an occasional helper at her mum and brother's tavern in Lilydale - until she suggested hosting a car show.
''Everyone loves cars, including me,'' Ms Hanstein said.
The car show host said the event was about getting the community out and about'.
''We have received many positive messages from community members about what the event will bring to the town,'' Ms Hanstein said.
''We are really trying to get the whole town involved.
''You don't have to leave Lilydale to enjoy your Saturday - you can have fun in your own community.''
Ms Hanstein said car shows were always popular.
''It's insane how many people from the community have impressive cars,'' she said.
''There are about 30 cars entered so far, we have a few coming from Hobart and Devonport - but most are local.
''There is a local who entered a 1970s motorbike and it's immaculate.''
Ms Hanstein said the whole town had helped and the tavern wanted other businesses to benefit from the event.
''The chemist kindly offered their car park on the day,'' she said.
''We have many donations from local businesses.
''We don't sell coffee so the local coffee shops will have a busy day.''
The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm with live music from 1 pm until 5 pm on April 6.
Ms Hanstein said there will be multiple category winners that will be announced throughout the day.
''We have a few categories - classics, street, peoples choice, judges choice and best motorbike,'' she said.
