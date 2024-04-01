The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lilydale Tavern shifts into top gear with first ever car and motorbike show

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
April 1 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car show host, Sharni Hanstein with her HZ Holden one-tonner at the Lilydale Tavern. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Car show host, Sharni Hanstein with her HZ Holden one-tonner at the Lilydale Tavern. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Lilydale Tavern will welcome more than 40 cars to its car park when it holds the inaugural Lilydale Tavern Car Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.