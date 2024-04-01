The Examiner
'Biggest challenge of my life': Rob Fairs 'humbled' by election

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 1 2024 - 3:00pm
Liberal candidate for Bass Rob Fairs has secured nearly 5800 votes and is on track to secure a seat in Bass. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Liberal candidate for Bass Rob Fairs has secured nearly 5800 votes and is on track to secure a seat in Bass. Picture by Phillip Biggs

While the votes are still rolling in, it looks like Liberal candidate Rob Fairs has comfortably secured a seat in Bass with 5745 first preference votes as of Monday.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

