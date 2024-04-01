'Biggest challenge of my life': Rob Fairs 'humbled' by election

While the votes are still rolling in, it looks like Liberal candidate Rob Fairs has comfortably secured a seat in Bass with 5745 first preference votes as of Monday.
Known by many as "Fairsy", the long-time TV presenter, radio host and political newcomer said he was humbled by the result.
"This is by far the biggest challenge of my life and when you put yourself out there in public, you don't know what's going to happen," Mr Fairs said.
"I'm very humbled and honoured and I plan to return the favour by representing my Bass electorate night and day."
Mr Fairs said his background in disadvantaged youth through the Rob Fairs Foundation, as well as his small business connections and media background led him to believe he was fit to represent the people of Bass.
"I've always had an ear to the ground, and with the radio and TV work that I've done, I think that holds you in good stead because people talk to you wherever you go," Mr Fairs said.
"They're telling you what your problems and issues are and this is a step further where I can hopefully take it to another level and deliver for the Bass community.
Mr Fairs isn't the only Liberal politician with a background in the media.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan and Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer both had previous careers presenting TV programs.
Mr Fairs said he believed in many cases, media personalities made for good politicians.
"They're people that are well in touch with the communities, from grassroots levels right up to big business," Mr Fairs said.
"I have no doubt I've made the right choice ... Jo and Nick have done a great job in my opinion, and if I can do a job just like them, I think Northern Tasmania is in good stead.
"You don't leave anything out there when you're in the public persona and that has great advantages, but also, people expect you to deliver and that's what I plan to do."
With the Liberals elected in minority, Mr Fairs said they had a lot of work to do.
"The people are the judge, jury and executioner and they gave us a kick up the backside so to speak," he said.
"And rightfully so - we have to work harder for the community and the 35-member house that we're going to have I have no doubt are there for stability, to make sure that Tasmania does go in the right direction.
"I don't see a negative about it, I think it's a great way to try and deliver, and I have no doubt we will."
Mr Fairs said he would stay on as director of the Rob Fairs Foundation.
"I've sought legal advice on that, we're a non-profit and not government-funded," Mr Fairs said.
"I certainly don't draw a salary or anything from it - It's all volunteer work. So this stage I will be staying on with the foundation."
