House price growth slows across Tasmania, but confidence set to return

Median home values in Launceston and the North-East have not risen significantly over the past 12 months, while in the North-West values have fallen in value over the period, according to the latest property value surveys.
The Corelogic Home Value Index survey released today showed that the median Launceston home is worth around $551,000 and that worth grew by 1.1 per cent over the past three months.
The median home value in the North-West and West increased by 1.4 per cent over the past three months, but it didn't make up for the fall in value over the prior 12 months of 1.7 per cent.
Houses in the West and North-West have a median value of $471,000, according to Corelogic.
The results echoed a similar survey by Proptrack that showed regional Tasmanian house prices increased by just over 1 per cent in the past year, with the state's regional median home value at just over $500,000.
All Australian capital cities except Hobart saw house prices rise in March, with Perth (up 0.99 per cent), Canberra ( up 0.67 per cent) and Brisbane (up 0.41 per cent) leading the growth.
Hobart values in the month fell by 0.03 per cent, and have fallen by 1.65 per cent over the past year.
The survey results came ahead of the next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting in May, where the board is expected to again keep interest rates stable.
The central bank has left the key cash rate unchanged at 4.35 per cent at its last three board meetings, as inflation stabilises in Australia.
Inflation peaked at 7.8 per cent in December 2022, and has been falling since, to 3.4 per cent in February.
PropTrack senior economist Eleanor Creagh said expectations that the interest rate cycle has peaked will boost market confidence this year.
"As was widely expected, the Reserve Bank kept the cash rate on hold at 4.35 per cent in March and many expect the next move for interest rates will be down, though timing remains uncertain," she said.
"The expectation that interest rates may begin to move lower in late 2024 will sustain buyer and seller confidence.
"Meanwhile, the sharp rise in construction costs and labour and materials shortages have slowed the delivery of new builds, hampering the supply of new housing."
This supply and demand imbalance is likely to further offset the impact of affordability constraints and a slowing economy, she said.
"As a result, prices are expected to remain on the rise in the months ahead," Ms Creagh said.
Corelogic research director Tim Lawless said the rate hikes, cost of living pressures and worsening housing affordability all contributed to softer housing conditions since mid-last year.
"However, an undersupply of housing relative to demand continues to keep upwards pressure on home values despite these headwinds," Mr Lawless said.
