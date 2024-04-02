'An honour and privilege': Election candidates reflect on campaign season

After seven long weeks of campaigning, the election season is almost at a close.
More than 90 per cent of the votes have been counted as of this morning, with Tasmanians likely to know the full outcome by the end of the week.
While some seats are still contested, the majority of candidates at this stage are either elected or out of the running.
A number of politicians took to social media in the past week to air their thoughts. Having already covered Bass's failed candidates, The Examiner looked at what was happening in the state's other electorates.
Rebecca White - Former Labor leader
Scoring more than 15,000 votes on the current count, Ms White is confidently leading the Lyons candidates.
"I would like to thank very much the people of Lyons for placing their trust in me again," she said.
"I will continue to work on their behalf in the Tasmanian Parliament and my office in Sorell remains open and accessible."
Tabatha Badger - Elected Greens candidate
Ms Badger holds almost half of the Green's first preference votes in Lyons, at 3986.
"We did it - after 10 years Lyons will have a Green MP," she said.
"What an honour and privilege to stand for our wonderful community and wild places."
Fraser Miller - Independent candidate
Having announced his candidacy in early March, Mr Miller currently trails the division's other 34 candidates at 73 votes.
"A disappointing result in the election, but thank you to those who voted for me and congratulations to those who were successful," he said.
Jacquie Petrusma - Elected Liberal candidate
After resigning from the House of Assembly in 2022 over family reasons, Mrs Petrusma returned to Franklin as the fifth elected candidate.
"From the bottom of my heart, a very grateful thank you for all of your support - I am really looking forward to serving you over the next four years," she said.
David O'Byrne - Re-elected independent candidate
Resigning his Labor membership in February didn't seem to hurt Mr O'Byrne, who clinched the fourth seat from Mrs Petrusma by 200 votes.
"I didn't get involved in politics because it's a game, or because it's just a job," he said.
"I got involved in politics to make people's lives better. And that is what I will always do."
Martine Delaney - Independent candidate
Campaigning for transgender rights, Ms Delaney ran as an independent this year after being endorsed by the Greens at the 2015 election.
"I'm planning to hang on to most of my campaign material," she said.
"With the Lib/Lambie chaos looming, there's a good chance I might be able to use it all in the coming weeks."
Kristie Johnston - Re-elected independent candidate
Earning almost 5000 votes, Ms Johnston will continue to serve Clark after she was elected in 2021.
"I don't take my position for granted," she said.
"I know a lot of people have put their faith in me to keep the government to its promises and to act in an ethical way. I won't let you down."
Marcus Vermey - Liberal candidate
With six of Clark's seats already secured, Mr Vermey is in contention with sitting MP Madeleine Ogilvie to take the final spot.
"I'm still a possibility as a few more votes have to be counted, then preferences have to be allocated. Nervous days," he said
Louise Elliot - Independent candidate
Initially tipped to be a Liberal candidate, Ms Elliot ran unaffiliated and earned 1200 first preference votes.
"It was always going to be a very tough ask (especially without a party/massive resources/incumbency/media attention), but I'm pleased to have been on the paper as an option for people," she said.
