State true to 'Apple Isle' title with harvest in full swing

Tasmanian apple growers are reaping the rewards of excellent growing conditions throughout spring and summer, according to Fruit Growers Tasmania.
The apple harvest is in full swing for the 2024 season, with Royal Gala and Smitten apples among the first to be harvested, and will continue through until May.
Fruit Growers Tasmania chief executive Peter Cornish said cool climatic conditions, clean water and rich, nurtured soils enabled the crisp fruits to develop slowly.
"This means Tasmanian apples store particularity well," Mr Cornish said.
"Generations of orchardists have been commercially growing apples across Tasmania for over 160 years, with our apples being highly regarded around the world."
He said in the peak of Tasmania's apple exports in the late 1960s through to early 1970s, more than 800 small orchards were scattered throughout the state.
"Since then, apple orchards have consolidated to the most commercially productive growing regions, these include the central north-west, the Tamar Valley, the Derwent Valley, and the Huon Valley," Mr Cornish said.
He said three orchards in the Huon Valley were growing unique Tasmanian varieties - Tiger Fuji developed by the Scott Brothers, Rubigold from BW Griggs & Sons and Southern Bliss from R&R Smith, who picked their first harvest of the apple variety in 2023.
Mr Cornish said a number of Tasmanian growers had made significant impressions within the cider and agritourism industries.
"The 2023 Australian Cider Awards saw Tasmanian cider receive four trophies and seven Best in Class awards," Mr Cornish said.
"Now is the time to get out there and appreciate the abundance of crisp, juicy in-season apples that Tasmania has to offer."
