'That was my safe place': Woman escapes alleged arson attack

Residents of one Northern Tasmanian town had a rude awakening in the early hours of Easter Saturday after an alleged arson attack.
Merrilyn Billing, senior pastor at Zions Hill Church at Ravenswood, was staying at her Low Head unit composing songs for the Tasmanian Young World Children's Choir over the Easter weekend.
Early Saturday morning she and her neighbours were woken by the sound of an explosion.
Two days later, she was still shaken.
"I rushed out of my room only to see flames up at the window," Ms Billing said.
"I just freaked out, grabbed my phone, rushed out another side door and jumped off the deck.
"There was no time to think."
The fire started at Ms Billing's car which was parked next to the unit and spread to the building.
This destroyed the vehicle and caused significant damage to the unit, however, neighbouring properties were unharmed.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
A Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) spokesperson said three vehicles from the George Town brigade were deployed to fight the blaze.
They said TFS investigators estimated the damage at $150,000, and police had taken over the investigation as it was believed to be arson.
The fire at Low Head compounded what was a difficult month for Ms Billing, who recently claimed vandals had inflicted thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the church at Ravenswood.
She said there was nothing to link the two incidents other than what appeared to be very bad luck.
"That was my safe place," Ms Billing said.
"I liked to go down near the water. I was able to get away from everything.
"It's all just been so much. I think that's why we are pretty broken about it all."
The pastor said most of her belongings were uninsured and well-meaning family members had started a Gofundme campaign to cover some of the costs of getting back on her feet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
