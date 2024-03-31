Severe weather warning issued for Northern parts of Tasmania

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain in the state's central North, north West coast and midlands districts.
A low pressure system is developing in the North-West and is expected to track over Tasmania late Monday and into Tuesday, driving rain statewide with possible thunderstorms in the North and East.
A spokesperson for the bureau said the rain would move across the state on Tuesday morning with the passage of the low-pressure system.
"If you are travelling home after the Easter break, please ensure that you drive to the conditions as they are changing," they said.
"A combination of wet and slippery roads, along with increased traffic on the roads can make for challenging driving conditions. Plan your trip, consider conditions and take your time."
The State Emergency Service implemented preparedness strategies for regional units ahead of the potential heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
The SES advised community members to avoid driving, walking or riding through flood waters, and plan ahead to allow extra time for your journey.
They said to report any power outages to TasNetworks on 132 004.
