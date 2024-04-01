The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Foreign mentors Scott and Jack jumping into Tasmanian sporting glory

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Roth has come to embody the Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Rod Thompson
Scott Roth has come to embody the Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Rod Thompson

They may be separated by 45 years, but there is an undeniable similarity between Tasmania's national cricket and basketball breakthrough triumphs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.