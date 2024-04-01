Foreign mentors Scott and Jack jumping into Tasmanian sporting glory

They may be separated by 45 years, but there is an undeniable similarity between Tasmania's national cricket and basketball breakthrough triumphs.
On the face of it, Scott Roth and Jack Simmons have little in common.
The former was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and has played or coached at 20 teams in a 40-year basketball career spanning three continents, while the latter hails from Clayton-le-Moors in northern England and only ever played cricket for Lancashire and Tasmania.
However, they are united by the passion they share for the island that became their home and the belief they have instilled in its inhabitants.
Both came to Tasmania just as the state was joining the national competition in their respective sports.
Both channelled the philosophy of Johnny Warren who, throughout the Socceroos' agonising 32-year World Cup qualification drought insisted the nation should not be talking about qualifying for a World Cup, but winning one.
Simmons, who was invited here in 1972-73, was to have such a huge impact on Tasmania that its finest cricket prospect at the time, future Test vice-captain David Boon, named his son after him.
Simmons captained the state to its first national title - the 1978-79 one-day cup - contributing 55 runs and four wickets in the final against Western Australia at Hobart's packed TCA Ground.
Roth has had a similar impact, but much quicker.
Technically, Sunday's NBL grand final series victory over Melbourne United was not Tasmania's first national basketball title. Launceston Casino City won the crown in 1981 and Hobart Islanders added the WNBL title a decade later - ironically both against Nunawading Spectres - back when both competitions were predominantly club based.
Long before Roth flew into Hobart in 2021 and began drawing comparisons between our state capital and Delaware, he admitted he did not know Tasmania was part of Australia and had needed to Google what a jackjumper was.
He probably remains the only person who has ventured into the state's wilderness hoping to see one.
But from day one, he got Tasmania and Tasmanians.
In an interview with The Examiner a year ago he said: "I've been all over the world and a lot of time there's animosity when someone from the outside comes in because you're taking someone's job. There's only 10 jobs in the NBL and a lot of really good Australian coaches would love to have those jobs. So I'm aware of treading lightly and making sure I'm responsible in this job. When I got down here it was actually refreshing that there were no pre-set ideas or judgements, it was just an open book."
What a chapter he has since written.
After Simmons guided Tasmania into the Sheffield Shield, the state finished last in their first three seasons and nine times in their first 15.
In Roth's first three seasons, the JackJumpers have always reached the semi-finals, twice made the grand final and won the championship at the third time of asking.
That eventual triumph had everything.
Roth's team were behind for the vast majority of the five-game series. In all three of their wins they were down by double digits.
I love Tas-mania ... island defended- Scott Roth
After being comprehensively outplayed to lose the opener by 23 points, the victory margins for the next four were five points (Jackies), two (Jackies), two (United) and two (Jackies) with those final three all decided by whether or not a last-second half-court shot went in. One did (Jack McVeigh in game three), two didn't (McVeigh again in game four, Matt Dellavedova in game five).
They seemed to have blown it by losing the pivotal second home game despite leading by five with just over three minutes left and United dangerman Chris Goulding off the court.
They lost key players Marcus Lee to injury and Milton Doyle to form while Will Magnay appeared to play the series decider on one leg.
Perhaps most ominous of all was when a beaming Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff was interviewed at half-time in Sunday's decider wearing a Jackies jersey and appearing to pre-empt a successful result. No irony there, none.
Through all this adversity, the JackJumpers prevailed and Roth - drenched from both his own tears and a ceremonial team dunking of iced Powerade - accepted his winner's ring with a trademark mixture of humour and humility.
Having first reprimanded captain Clint Steindl for forgetting to thank a couple of club sponsors, the 203-centimetre 60-year-old, who once estimated he uses the phrase "defend the island" at least 50 times a week, ended an emotional reflection on his three-year journey with the words: "I love Tas-mania ... island defended."
He had earlier told ESPN that the inhabitants of what he has taken to calling "this little island" have grown tired of being punched down upon from the mainland.
Roth speaks of Tasmanian oppression with such authority he could have grown up in Oatlands rather than Ohio.
And, like Simmons nearly half a century earlier, he likes nothing more than helping Australia's small island conquer its big one.
