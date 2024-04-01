Foreign mentors Scott and Jack jumping into Tasmanian sporting glory

In an interview with The Examiner a year ago he said: "I've been all over the world and a lot of time there's animosity when someone from the outside comes in because you're taking someone's job. There's only 10 jobs in the NBL and a lot of really good Australian coaches would love to have those jobs. So I'm aware of treading lightly and making sure I'm responsible in this job. When I got down here it was actually refreshing that there were no pre-set ideas or judgements, it was just an open book."