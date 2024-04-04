The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fears planning decision could lead to coastal environments being cut to ribbons

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North East Bioregional Network president Todd Dudley said a decision by the planning commission to rezone coastal lots contradicts existing policies. Picture by Joe Colbrook
North East Bioregional Network president Todd Dudley said a decision by the planning commission to rezone coastal lots contradicts existing policies. Picture by Joe Colbrook

After an unsuccessful challenge by environmental advocates, the state's planning commission has upheld a council decision that will pave the way for more houses to be built on the East Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.