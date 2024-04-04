Fears planning decision could lead to coastal environments being cut to ribbons

After an unsuccessful challenge by environmental advocates, the state's planning commission has upheld a council decision that will pave the way for more houses to be built on the East Coast.
The Tasmanian Planning Commission has approved a proposal by Break O'Day Council to rezone properties at Scamander, St Helens and Beaumaris as rural living - permitting residential development.
However, president of the North East Bioregional Network Todd Dudley said the removal of Landscape Conservation Zoning was an "in-between step" to intensive development, as changes from one residential zoning type to another was a simpler process.
"This is a pathway to low-density residential or high-density urban zoning down the track," Mr Dudley said.
The group made submissions against the zoning changes, but boycotted hearings in protest of them being presided over delegates John Ramsay and Nick Heath - who Mr Dudley believed were biased.
The planning commission and the Department of Justice found no reason for Mr Ramsay and Mr Heath to recuse themselves.
The lots formerly protected by Landscape Conservation zoning, but now allocated as Rural Living Zone C are:
In submissions to the planning commission Mr Dudley said keeping zoning was in keeping with the State Coastal Policy 1996.
This states that any urban development within one kilometre of the high water mark is to be "compact and contained" around existing townships.
This is to prevent ribbon development, where houses are built in thin strips along main roads linking towns.
Mr Dudley said the rezoned lots fell too far outside existing townships - although the planning commission delegates disagreed.
He said the group's objections were not due to them being anti-development, rather they wanted to see the planning scheme applied in a way that was consistent - and preserved the natural value of coastal areas.
"The planning system needs to be consistent with the coastal policy," Mr Dudley said.
"This decision weakens protections for those blocks, and some had good natural values.
"Others were adjacent to sites which have communities of threatened vegetation on them."
In their findings, Mr Ramsay and Mr Heath said they were satisfied Break O'Day Council had the power to enforce the coastal policy, and existing protection overlays would limit the negative impacts of development.
They said there was no reason to block or amend the changes as there was no development formally proposed at any of the lots.
"Changing the zoning status of the lands will enable a greater number of permitted uses than would be permitted if Landscape Conservation zoning was retained," they said.
"However the commission is satisfied that the use and development of the lands indicate an established settlement pattern in the respective areas.
"Notwithstanding the increase in permitted use the Commission is satisfied that the planning authority has power to impose appropriate permit conditions on any future proposed changes to the use or development of the land."
Mr Dudley said the reasons given by the planning scheme delegates were self-contradictory, as even without formal development proposals the decision would allow development to take place.
"Zoning is meant to ensure development is consistent with the planning scheme," he said.
"You're not supposed to just leave it up to the codes."
