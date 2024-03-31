The Examiner
Gorge chairlift upgrade on the cards, due to face first council hurdle

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 1 2024 - 5:00am
Times have changed and the Gorge Scenic Chairlift is due a revamp, the council says. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Gorge Scenic Chairlift has ferried passengers over First Basin for more than 50 years, and council agenda papers show it is due a revamp.

