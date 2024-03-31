Gorge chairlift upgrade on the cards, due to face first council hurdle

The Gorge Scenic Chairlift has ferried passengers over First Basin for more than 50 years, and council agenda papers show it is due a revamp.
A proposal for an upgraded chairlift - replacing the 1972-built machine currently in place - is yet to go through a formal approvals process.
However, City of Launceston councillors are being given the opportunity to set the ball in motion at their April 4 meeting.
As the development impacts council land, the acting general manager has to give written consent to the proponents - something councillors will vote on at the upcoming meeting.
A report by council officers said the proposal came as the chairlift began to show its age, having been built 52 years ago.
"At the time of construction the chairlift conformed to accepted standards and best design practices," they said.
"These standards and practices have shifted over time and the existing chairlift no longer conforms to more modern expectations; including accessibility expectations."
The council officers also said the upgrades were not feasible given the existing layout of infrastructure.
Plans made available ahead of the council meeting show the new chairlift would run closer to the gorge's East-West axis, with new stations built near the First Basin car park and Daffodil Walk.
If councillors empower the acting chief executive officer to provide consent to the proposal, a development application would still need to be lodged.
This would then go through the typical assessment procedure, with residents afforded the chance to have their say through the public consultation process.
