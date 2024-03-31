Council continues numbers game, with staff shortfalls giving surplus

The City of Launceston council is preparing its budget for the upcoming financial year, however figures for the year to date show the situation the council has to contend with.
A report on the city's finances to January 31, 2024 shows the council has posted another unplanned underlying surplus, this time to the value of $53,723.
The original budget forecast an overall deficit of $6.45 million at this point in time - meaning the comparatively small surplus indicates a $6.51 million positive swing.
This is split nearly evenly between a $3.14 million increase in income, and a $3.68 million decrease in expenditure compared to predictions.
A large part of this was through rates, as supplementary land valuations meant property owners across the city paid $690,025 over initial forecasts.
A rise in admissions to the Launceston Aquatic Centre and increased trade at the QVMAG Bookshop also added to the council's coffers.
Parking matters were a mixed bag for the council, with parking fees from on-street meters bringing in an extra $178,332 over budget while off-street parking drew in an extra $69,804.
Off-street parking fines came in $116,041 above the budgeted amount.
This was offset by a dip in revenue gathered for on-street parking fines and violations of the traffic act due to a now-settled legal dispute with businessman Alan Charlton.
The council claims this legal action cost the council $264,648 in unenforced infringement notices, although the report also attributes this to staffing shortfalls in its parking division.
Unfilled staff vacancies are the prime driver of the reduced expenditure, accounting for $2.88 million in budget savings.
The council also played a numbers game with its capital works allowances, re-allocating funds as projects came in under budget or changed in scope.
This included $70,000 allocated to the council's parks furniture program for the restoration of the Jubilee Fountain.
The money came from $100,000 originally tipped for the restoration of the fence at City Park fence, which council officers said would no longer go ahead as planned.
It was a similar story for $30,000 allocated to putting tiles on the walls of a public toilet on York Street.
Council officers said the recent fit-out of a technician's office at the CH Smith car park had come in under-budget, and the surplus should be used to prevent graffiti at the York Street toilets.
"The York Street West Toilet Tiling project has been identified as a priority to deliver due to the increased levels of vandalism being experienced at the location, in particular, graffiti," they said.
"It has been identified that tiling is the easiest surface to remove graffiti from.
"At present, the walls are plastered, the walls are painted plaster, which requires costly repainting for each instance of graffiti."
