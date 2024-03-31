Eye screening program revealed 1000 students required further treatment

A free eye screening program is set to roll out another round of testing in Tasmanian primary schools.
Lions eye health program facilitator Robert Mantach said about 1000 primary students in Tasmania needed further treatment after having their eyes tested in 2023.
Trevallyn Primary, South George Town Primary, Lilydale Primary, Exeter Primary and Glen Dhu Primary were among the schools who welcomed the Lions Club screening program last year.
Mr Mantach said the program will conduct screening in schools again on May 6, starting with Perth Primary School.
''We will be screening at Perth Primary school, and then in other schools as requested,'' Mr Mantach said.
Mr Mantach said more schools need to take the opportunity to have students tested for free.
''We are available and we are free,'' he said.
Previously an engineer, Mr Mantach said the volunteer work was ''rewarding''.
''When we go back to a school and see those kids in glasses, it's incredible,'' he said.
Mr Mantach has previously said vision screening was ''important''.
"Basically, the earlier the better because the problems have a profound effect on their development over time," he said.
"So if they can't see the blackboard or the whiteboard or can't read very well, it affects their education."
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there may be 3000 to 4000 people in Tasmania suffering with glaucoma - if untreated the disease can lead to total blindness.
The club has two cameras that detect visual impairments - including colour perception, 3D perception, as well as long and short sight issues.
