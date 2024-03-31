Launceston goes hopping mad for free Easter egg hunt at Apricus

Hundreds of keen Easter egg hunters were prowling the fields of Apricus in search of chocolate on Easter Sunday.
Apricus owner Josh Brown said they introduced the free Easter egg hunt three years ago, which had grown in popularity.
"The morning session is usually a bit busier than the afternoon one," Mr Brown said.
"The first year we had 30 or 40 visitors, I wasn't expecting it to triple this year; this morning was pretty mental."
He said for both sessions, there were 600 eggs to find.
"I really hope everyone had a great time and has a great Easter, we'll have even more eggs next year," Mr Brown said.
Four-year-old George Hubbard had found four eggs so far, and said Easter was one of his favourite holidays.
"My favourite part about Easter is the chocolate," George said.
Lexy Foster recently moved to Launceston from Melbourne with her partner and two children, and said it was nice to get the kids involved in some Easter fun.
"They got heaps of eggs at home and we thought, what's a couple more?" Ms Foster said.
"We've just moved from Melbourne and we love it, we have a lot of family here so it's been great."
