Historic kindergarten tipped to come under the care of history society

After six months of discussion and debate, the future of a historic kindergarten in Launceston is set to be settled.
City of Launceston councillors have been asked to endorse the Launceston History Centre as the new leaseholders of 56 Frederick Street, with the decision due at their upcoming meeting on April 4.
The future of the site, which opened as an infant school in 1836, became a matter for council consideration in 2023 when the previous tenant - also a childcare provider - vacated the premises.
An open-ended expressions of interest process began in September 2023, where the council resolved to consider all options including selling the heritage-listed building.
After some discussion in and out of council meetings, councillors decided in December that year to lease the property rather than sell it outright.
This led to two of the 15 applications being excluded.
The remaining 13 applicants were given the opportunity to provide more fleshed-out proposals, and as of February 1, 2024 nine were received by the council.
The proposals were assessed against four criteria - community benefit, whether the proposed use was appropriate for the building, whether the prospective tenant could afford to meet ongoing costs and when the site would be used.
A report prepared by council officers said a bid put forward by the Launceston History Centre was the one favoured by councillors during a workshop.
"On balance, council officers felt councillors were generally supportive of the proposal put forward by the Launceston History Centre Inc. because the entity's ability to support itself financially provides the council with an opportunity spend funds elsewhere in the community," they said.
"The use proposed by Launceston History Centre Inc. is also sympathetic to the building's past and the conditions on which it was gifted to the Launceston City Council."
This is not the final stage of the process, as councillors will be given the chance to consider the final lease document at a later date.
Councillors will also be asked at a later date to approve $1 million in capital works for maintenance and structural work at the site.
