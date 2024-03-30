Symmons Plains gets green light for bumper national running championships

Symmons Plains has landed hosting rights as the Australian Cross-Country Championships expands to unprecedented dimensions.
Spanning the weekend of August 31 to September 1, the event will see more than 2000 participants come together for a celebration of endurance, resilience and community spirit, as Athletics Australia integrates both the Australian Masters and UniSport Australia's Cross-Country Championships into the main event for the first time.
The amalgamation not only highlights Australia's refreshed love of cross-country running following the world championships in Bathurst last year, but a pivotal shift towards building a complete participation pathway, ensuring that every stride taken is a step forward for all participants from under-11 upwards.
Athletics Australia chief executive Peter Bromley said the body was excited to bring the national championships to Tasmania for their first time since 2013.
"Not only will the event showcase the purest version of distance running, it will bridge the gap between generations, fostering an environment where young athletes can draw inspiration from the veterans of the sport and celebrate the timeless spirit of cross-country running," he said.
"I'd like to thank Australian Masters Athletics, UniSport Australia and also the Tasmanian Government for their support in making this happen. Their collective vision will make our sport more accessible to all, and serve well our distance running fraternity."
UniSport Australia chief executive Mark Sinderberry said the cross-pollination of experiences will also allow the next generation to see what's possible.
"With over 40 universities as part of our membership base, UniSport are confident that there will be large contribution from the many university athletics and running clubs to this event," he said, adding that Australia has nine competitors at the FISU World University Cross-Country Championships in Oman in February.
Australian Masters Athletics president John Clarke added: "Cross-country is a really important part of the masters distance running calendar. After the fantastic experience at the world masters cross-country events at Bathurst 2023, our athletes are super excited about competing at the 2024 Australian Cross-Country Championships in Tasmania."
