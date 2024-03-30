'Let's hope wiser minds prevail': Final comments from Bass candidates

The 2024 Tasmanian state election saw a record 167 nominations from members and candidates, with just a fifth of the pool able to secure a seat.
The House of Assembly expanded from 25 to 35 members this year, with Bass taking on two more seats along with the rest of the state.
While the votes are still being counted, sitting members Michael Ferguson (Liberal), Michelle O'Byrne and Janie Finlay (Labor) have already secured their positions for another term.
They'll be joined by new members Rob Fairs (Liberal), Cecily Rosol (Greens) and Rebekah Pentland (Jacqui Lambie Network).
Former independent candidate Lara Alexander is out, while Liberal backbencher Simon Wood is in contention to secure the final seat.
In the week since Tasmania went to the polls, a number of candidates admitted defeat on social media. Here's what they had to say:
"I fear this result will just see a new round of unworkable political posturing. Let's hope wiser minds prevail."
"Thanks everyone for the love and support."
"Special thanks to Jacqui Lambie, thank you for believing I had something to offer the people of Tasmania."
"Final results won't be known for a few days but I think it's fair to say, the new Tasmanian government, whichever way it's formed, has a lot of work to do."
"I had no idea what on earth I was doing at the start of this, but the support I have received throughout I will remember eternally. Thank you to everyone who shared their story with me."
"It wasn't to be but thank you to all who supported, prayed for, encouraged and voted for me."
"Thanks for all the support."
