Police clamp cars and fine drivers in Easter road blitz

Tasmania Police have been out in force this weekend, issuing fines to drivers across the state in a number of road safety operations.
The Easter blitz saw police nab an 18-year-old P-plater who was caught driving at 140km/h at Lower Barrington on Saturday.
The Sheffield woman was travelling North on Sheffield Road when she was detected by patrolling police.
She was fined $1121.25, lost six demerit points and was disqualified from driving for six months.
Another P-plater, a 21-year-old Bridgewater man, had his vehicle clamped for 28 days after being caught travelling at 145km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Midland Highway.
Police have also had a considerable presence in the state's West since Thursday to crack down on speeding, drving without a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, inattention and fatigue.
Inspector Adam Spencer said officers had already conducted hundreds of breath tests, catching two drink drivers, two drug drivers and two disqualified drivers.
"This shows that most of our community are doing the right things on our roads. Police will hold to account the minority who don't," he said.
"If you are a repeat offender who is considering doing the wrong thing again - don't. It is highly likely you are on our list of targets."
Another operation took place in Bridport on Friday, with police issuing major defect notices to nine vehicles.
While a number of drivers were intercepted on the beach, none were found in excess of the prescribed blood alcohol limit.
Acting Inspector Rob King said the force had both high visibility and covert patrols on highways and main roads.
"And we'll be covering other routes, back streets, and rural areas," he said.
"You can help us look out for everyone's safety by obeying the road rules, making sure your loved ones do too, and calling police if you see something dangerous."
