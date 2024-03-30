Devon Hills mum is Tasmania's fastest jigsaw puzzle solver

Katrina Coleman said she ''always knew'' she was fast at completing jigsaw puzzles, but one particular moment made her realise she could compete nationally.
''It was only when I saw the results from the Australian Jigsaw Puzzle Association competition,'' she said.
''I thought - I can do those times."
The Devon Hills caravan salesperson signed up to compete in Melbourne and won her first national competition in 2022.
Ms Coleman said she was ''really calm'' during the race.
''The puzzle was called grandad's garden, my grandfather was actually a market gardener," she said.
''It was quite surreal, I was really relaxed and the puzzle came together really well.''
Ms Coleman won the national championships with a personal best time of 44:34, finishing more than three and a half minutes in the clear.
She was flown to Spain to represent Australia in the world competition.
''It was amazing, I went in with one jigsaw puzzle competition under my belt,'' she said.
''People in Europe and American held these competitions all the time, so I learned a lot.
''I managed to get 20th in the world, out of 600 competitors.
''I'm looking forward to going back this year, to do better.''
Ms Coleman said she had fond memories of puzzles.
''My grandmother used to look after us, she would fill the days with puzzles,'' Ms Coleman said.
''The local library in Exeter also had puzzles during the school holidays - I would finish all of them in one day.
''Mum and Dad owned the service station nearby so the next day I'd go back and do them all over again.''
The Tasmanian Speed Puzzling state championship will be held on May 18 at the Tailrace Centre and welcomes all skill levels.
''Puzzling has always been something people do at home, it can be a bit socially isolating,'' she said.
''But you can get out and do it socially, the opportunity to get amongst other puzzlers is amazing.
''You don't have to consider yourself a competitive puzzler.''
Ms Coleman runs Zoom sessions for those who can't ''easily get to events''.
''I post them a puzzle, we have a bit of a chat over Zoom, amongst everyone, and they feel like they've interacted with people for the day,'' she said.
