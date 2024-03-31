Postcards from a Tasmanian beach at Easter time

Easter time is still a deeply religious time for many, but it remains a time to relax for most.
Christian Church services were aplenty as followers spent Good Friday giving thanks and acknowledging sacrifice.
Of course, there are those who work during the holiday period and are rightly paid penalty rates for their service.
And for small businesses across our cities, towns, and particularly along our coastlines, this is an opportunity to make hay while the sun shines.
I feel a strange satisfaction when the shops are closed on Good Friday, content that hard-working Tasmanians are having a rest, enjoying family time, or perhaps for those who start early, having a lie in.
As I type this column, on my phone and at the beach, a pod of dolphins frolic not more than 200 metres away.
Writing a few more words was not on the agenda today, but the environment provokes my thoughts and I spend time ensuring they are saved - there is a romanticism about this place.
Fins in the ocean often means sharks, but we quickly resume breathing and acknowledge the beauty and gracefulness of the playful pod.
There are shark-sighting apps on our phones, informing surfers when sharks are swimming by.
They are always there, just rarely sighted in Tasmania when compared to other states where the app lights up every hour.
At Mullaloo Beach in Western Australia, there is a resident 2.5 metre Tiger Shark called Trevor.
Trevor was spotted daily by drones and helicopters patrolling the coastline, and he was more of a trendy beach goer than a threat, although I'm not aware of many who tested that theory.
He swims just metres from a packed beach with visitors just up to their ankles in the warm Indian Ocean currents.
Unlike Trevor, Tiger Sharks can be aggressive and second only to Great Whites in attacks on humans.
We rarely think of sharks, content in the knowledge that they are always about even in the chilly waters of Tasmania, it is their ocean after all, and we are just visitors to their vast expanse.
We are sitting on a board bag watching a 'clique' of teenagers surfing, they are known to us, and keeping an eye out for any dangers that may present.
They won't have seen the dolphins, far too focused on the next wave or the next set.
A young lad sits up, balancing on his board, 'tea bagging' we tease, totally oblivious to his parents checking in.
The dolphins surface and then dive, and our attention turns to their movements.
The teenage 'clique' surf confidently, content in the company of an experienced water sports expert, he's their hero in a way, patient and kind, yet assertive when required because the ocean is unpredictable.
The expert is effortless in the water.
I'm sure, like me, as age wearies, it is not as easy as he makes it look yet there is an admirable quality evident in those who are comfortable in the waves whether on a board or powering out with strong and smooth paddle strokes.
With the hero in place, I don't even attempt the struggle with my wetsuit.
My days as ocean chaperon and chief wave pusher are behind me as I am no longer required, cast aside by the 'clique' who display an ever-increasing level of independence, poise, and skill.
It's a strange feeling, pangs of pride coupled with a strong sense of desperately missing the interactions.
The beach is populated in a sparse Tasmanian way.
The famous Bondi Beach and Brighton Beach in Scarborough, WA, are my litmus tests when it comes to crowded shores.
Territory where you must stake your claim, carefully considering choices to ensure you are not encroaching on the square meterage occupied by fellow beach goers.
It's different in Tasmania, the beaches are long and even if the population has swelled during holiday periods, there is plenty of room where a pleasant "hello" replaces sceptical looks which urge you to find your 'own' space.
The sand is snow white and shoes and thongs and Crocs make a high-pitched squeak that is tolerated because of the beauty.
The sand is dotted with slabs of dolerite and granite intervening, creating a picturesque scene, Instagram worthy or perhaps for the talented, a landscape painting full of watercolours capturing the hue.
Bull kelp, thick rubbery and leather-like, has washed up on the beach and littered our long stretch of paradise. It must be recent and fresh because it hasn't deteriorated, it feels alive and heavy and strangely appealing to touch.
Good Friday is like Christmas Day, we are all closed for business.
And even if our beliefs are challenged, we can acknowledge the importance of feeling content and enjoying the company of others.
The ocean was kind to our 'clique' today, it was a good Friday.
And in that spirit, be kind to our hospitality and retail workers over the Easter break.
After all, it wasn't their decision to place a 15 percent surcharge on a public holiday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.