Weekly wrap: We wish all of our readers a happy and safe easter

Easter has come to mean many things to many people.
For Christians, it is about four sacred days commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus.
According to the Bible, Jesus came back to life or was raised from the dead, three days after his death on the cross.
The death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion is commemorated on Sunday.
Through Jesus' death and resurrection, Christians celebrate life.
For many people who do not identify themselves as Christians, the four-day holiday that is Easter is used to catch up with family and friends, have a few drinks and relax.
The Easter weekend is a time when Australians take long trips to get away on a short holiday.
To some of those people, that can mean driving considerable distances to meet up with loved ones.
Every year Police run road safety campaigns, and every year, we read in our papers and see on our television news that someone has lost their life on the roads over the Easter long weekend.
Police blame alcohol, reckless driving and fatigue for the road toll every year.
I'd encourage road users to take extra care during their journeys to ensure that they arrive at their destinations and return home safely.
Take regular breaks, share the driving with others and do not drink and drive. If you do, you are putting your life and the lives of others at risk.
Unfortunately, there are those in our community who view Easter through the prism of loss due to a road accident over the long weekend.
Whether you're on a short getaway or you are at home this Easter, I hope your day is full of hot cross buns, laughter, chocolate and love.
Easter is mostly a happy time. But as Isabel Bird reports some campers unofficially reserve camping spots by leaving gear or empty tents at prime sites days or weeks before a planned arrival. This has many people annoyed. Tell us what you think with the poll in the story.
Hamish Geale tells us the Tamar River has once again been hit by an influx of chopped-up, dead eels. If anyone has any answers to this problem let us know.
Joe Colbrook tells us why Bonza is doubling down on Launceston flights. It is good news for those seeking to travel.
Our consumption of chocolate usually increases at Easter, but Hugh Bohane tells us animal welfare experts are warning people not to be tempted to share treats with their furry friends.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
We at The Examiner wish all of our readers a happy and safe Easter filled with joy.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
