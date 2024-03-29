'Awe-inspiring beauty': New exhibition showcases a world phenomenon

Is viewing the aurora australis, or the "southern lights", on your bucket list? Now you can tick it off - sort of.
Captured through the lenses of 16 Tasmanian photographers, you can look at the extraordinary phenomenon of the aurora australis at the newly opened Aurora Island exhibition.
The exhibition marks the reopening of the Cradle Mountain Wilderness Gallery at Cradle Mountain Hotel.
According to the Australian Antarctic Program, the aurora australis is the "shimmering curtains of green, red and sometimes violet light, appearing in the night sky, around the south magnetic pole."
"In the northern hemisphere they are called the aurora borealis or 'northern lights'."
Tasmania is one of the best places in the world to view the southern lights, and the Aurora Island exhibition provides insight into the science and history of this visual phenomenon.
The Cradle Mountain Wilderness Gallery "is an extensive nine room experience on the edge of the UNESCO Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, that incorporates large art installations, exhibitions, displays and film," according to the website.
The gallery is dedicated to celebrating and showcasing local artists, Aboriginal art and sculpture, the wilderness around Cradle Mountain and the stories of Tasmania.
Cradle Mountain Hotel general manager Adam Barnett has overseen the reopening of the gallery, and is excited to welcome visitors to the space and shine a spotlight on Tasmania's natural, diverse beauty.
"On behalf of everyone at Cradle Mountain Wilderness Gallery, I'm thrilled to reopen the space with this wonderful exhibition showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty of aurora australis captured by our talented local artists and photographers," Mr Barnett said.
"The Aurora Island collection of photographs celebrates the sought-after celestial phenomenon as well as the creative spirit of our community," he said.
Other exhibits include the Peter Dombrovskis Gallery - the first Australian photographer to be inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame - and the annual exhibit program that showcases works by Tasmanian artists and changes throughout the year.
The Cradle Mountain Wilderness Gallery is open daily, 9am to 5pm with free admission.
