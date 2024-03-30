Happy Easter and please drive sober and safely to arrive alive

Easter has come to mean many things to many people.
For Christians, it is about four sacred days commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus.
According to the Bible, Jesus came back to life or arose from the dead three days after his death on the cross.
The death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion is commemorated on Sunday.
Through Jesus' death and resurrection, Christians celebrate life.
For many who do not identify as Christians, the four-day holiday of Easter is a time to catch up with family and friends, have a few drinks, and relax.
To some of those people, that can mean driving long distances to meet up with loved ones. Unfortunately, some of those people will forever identify Easter with loss.
People die on the roads over the Easter long weekend every year. That is a fact. Police blame alcohol, reckless driving and fatigue for the road toll every year.
Every year, they run road safety campaigns, and every year, we read in our papers and see on our television news that someone has lost their life on the roads over the Easter long weekend.
Driver fatigue, drunk and reckless driving were the significant causes of the deaths.
The Easter weekend is when some Australians also take long trips to get away on a short holiday.
As the weekend approaches, Police encourage road users to take extra care during their journey to ensure they arrive at their destinations and return home safely.
Police can't emphasise the message enough.
Take regular breaks, share the driving with others and do not drink and drive. If you do, you are putting your life and the lives of others at risk.
More than 30 lives were lost on Tasmanian roads last year, according to Transport Tasmania.
These are frightening numbers, but every one of them was loved by someone, and this Easter will be sad for them without that person.
Tasmania should have a zero road toll goal this Easter.
Police will be out in large numbers enforcing road rules and trying their best to deter dangerous speeding, drink-driving, and other behaviours over the Easter break.
Double demerit points apply for the easter break on the mainland; perhaps that initiative should be implemented in Tasmania.
The most compelling reason to drive sober and safely this Easter is to get to and from your destination alive.
We at The Examiner wish our readers a happy and safe Easter filled with joy.
Craig Thomson is editor of The Examiner.
