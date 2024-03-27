A 57-year-old man charged with murder following death in St Marys

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of another man at St Marys on March 26.
Emergency services were called to Main Street at around 6.30pm that night after receiving reports of a physical altercation between the two men, who knew each other.
The alleged victim, a 65-year-old Fingal Valley man, was found unconscious at the scene by bystanders.
Detective Acting Inspector Rob King said members of the public, including a volunteer ambulance officer, provided CPR until emergency services arrived.
"Unfortunately, the unconscious male later died as a result of injuries believed to be sustained through that incident," he said.
"It's obviously a very sad situation and has a severe impact on such a small community."
The alleged offender was found by police a short time later and willingly taken into custody.
Acting Inspector King said yesterday that the police could not say what led to the fight, but the arrested man didn't receive any injuries requiring hospital treatment.
He has since been detained and is set to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
