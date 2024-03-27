The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

A 57-year-old man charged with murder following death in St Marys

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 28 2024 - 8:42am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been charged with murder following a death in St Marys on March 26. Picture by Paul Scambler
A man has been charged with murder following a death in St Marys on March 26. Picture by Paul Scambler

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of another man at St Marys on March 26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.