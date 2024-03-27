Police launch 'Operation Safe Arrival' just in time for Easter holidays

Tasmania Police's Easter road safety effort, Operation Safe Arrival, begins tomorrow, and police are urging drivers to obey road rules to avoid serious incidents.
Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar warned that with Easter just around the corner, police are too.
"If you aren't watching your speed - police will be.
"When you're distracted from the road - police won't be," he said.
There will be more traffic across Tasmania over the next few days, and Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar is warning drivers to "slow down," "take extra care, and follow the rules."
"Our officers will be out across the state looking out for our community and cracking down on people doing wrong," he said.
The operation will be supported by the media campaign launched in December last year, with the tagline "We're looking out for you these holidays."
"We will be on the urban and rural roads, and we will conduct several different operations throughout the day and night," Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said.
Last year, there were four fatalities on Tasmanian roads over the Easter period, and there were two in 2022.
Police will be targeting speeding, mobile phone use, drivers not wearing seat belts and those under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
"We focus on these things because they, more than anything else, contribute to deaths and serious injuries on our roads, and we know most crashes can be avoided," Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said.
Fatigue is also a leading cause of fatal crashes, and police are urging drivers to rest if they feel tired or to get someone else to drive.
Assistant Director of Operations with the State Emergency Services (SES) Leon Smith said that the SES will also be involved in operations over the Easter break and are reminding drivers about their "Driver Reviver" campaign.
Mr Smith encourages Tasmanian drivers to take breaks and "Stop, Revive and Survive."
"It's essential that we see people get home safely this Easter weekend," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.