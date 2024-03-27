The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police launch 'Operation Safe Arrival' just in time for Easter holidays

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated March 27 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at a traffic operation. Picture by Paul Scambler
Police at a traffic operation. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police's Easter road safety effort, Operation Safe Arrival, begins tomorrow, and police are urging drivers to obey road rules to avoid serious incidents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.