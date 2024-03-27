AfterLife: The app that's changing conversations about death

What if you could store your last Will and testament, favourite songs, photos and final wishes all in one secure place?
It's what the developers behind AfterLife, a Tasmanian made app, are promising.
The app allows users to record their final wishes, create a personal profile and ensure family and loved ones have the information they need after their death.
AfterLife co-founder Heather Ferguson said the idea was formed after the sudden death of her husband, who was 34-years-old.
"In 2019, my husband was killed in a car accident," Ms Ferguson said.
"Obviously, trying to deal with all of that I didn't really know where to start or how to progress forward.
"I also didn't know what he wanted or what his wishes were, because we were young and we thought it wasn't going to happen to us."
She said her experience led her to start AfterLife, to help others deal with their grief.
"My husband was from Canada, so I was trying to deal with the Canadian government as well from Tasmania ... you just have to forge through until you've sorted everything out and then you get to grieve but by then, everyone's moved on but you haven't," Ms Ferguson said.
"With the app it's secure - people write Wills and put them into filing cabinets but if the house burns down, it's gone."
AfterLife co-owner Rick Marton said the benefit of the app was that it could always be up to date.
"When we talk about being able to shape how you're remembered in a way that you want to be remembered; what we're noticing is that people start to get excited around something that's usually a difficult conversation," Mr Marton said.
"They think about what their last life celebration might be like, as opposed to a time of mourning."
As to what you can put in the app, Mr Marton said it depended on how organised you wanted to be.
"If you've got all of your insurances for example, you put all of those folders in there, or all the documents for a house," Mr Marton said.
"Or it could be the keys to that secret Ferrari.
"You could do that with an online folder, but this contains everything into the one spot, and makes it clear why you've got that information."
