The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

AfterLife: The app that's changing conversations about death

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-Founder of AfterLife Heather Ferguson with Matt Gower (co-owner), Paul Stringer (co-founder) and Rick Marton (co-owner) at AfterLife Launch, Silos Hotel. Picture by Paul Scambler
Co-Founder of AfterLife Heather Ferguson with Matt Gower (co-owner), Paul Stringer (co-founder) and Rick Marton (co-owner) at AfterLife Launch, Silos Hotel. Picture by Paul Scambler

What if you could store your last Will and testament, favourite songs, photos and final wishes all in one secure place?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.