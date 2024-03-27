The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Department of State Growth warns Facebook users of scam

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 27 2024 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fake Facebook account called "Department of State Growth Tasmania" is asking people to message them through Facebook to get their licence online. Picture supplied
A fake Facebook account called "Department of State Growth Tasmania" is asking people to message them through Facebook to get their licence online. Picture supplied

A fake Facebook account called "Department of State Growth Tasmania" is asking people to message them through Facebook to get their licence online, State Growth said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.