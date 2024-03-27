Department of State Growth warns Facebook users of scam

A fake Facebook account called "Department of State Growth Tasmania" is asking people to message them through Facebook to get their licence online, State Growth said.
A spokesperson for State Growth said they did not offer drivers licenses or ask for personal information or payments through Facebook.
"Please be careful to only use official government websites for government transactions like getting your driver licence and do not share your personal information with anyone on Facebook," they said.
"We have alerted Facebook to this fake account and requested it be removed and have reported the matter to police."
For information on driver licensing in Tasmania go to www.transport.tas.gov.au/licensing or www.service.tas.gov.au or visit or call Service Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.