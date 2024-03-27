'A taste of what it was like': Former Queechy High students reflect 60 years later

Despite having left Queechy High School 60 years ago, a group of former students proved that some friendships stand the test of time.
Old Girls of Queechy returned for a morning tea hosted by the school, reminiscing on their time there 60 years ago and how it has changed since then.
Elise Oliver, great aunt of current student leader Millie Tuakura, was part of Queechy High's second intake of girls in 1961.
"We came here with great expectations but had to grow with school because it started off as boy's tech, and then they introduced coeducation to the school," Ms Oliver said.
"So, for us this year, it's 60 years since we left," she said.
Ms Oliver's great niece, Millie, said it was important for the Queechy Old Girls to tell their story to the current female students from each grade "so we all have a little bit of a taste of what it was like when they went here".
"I think it's also important for the Old Girls to see how much Queechy's changed now," Millie said.
Ms Oliver started at the high school when she was 12 years old and said that it was very different back then.
"It was quite formal," Ms Oliver said.
"We had to wear a beret and gloves and our blazers, and it was quite regimented," she said.
"But it had to be that way, I suppose, because there was such a great number of boys at the school.
"When we were at school, we didn't have an assembly hall. We used to stand out in the carpark and have our assembly."
Ms Oliver said it has been amazing to see how the school has grown and counts herself "lucky" that she made such great friends while at Queechy who are still close today.
Since Ms Oliver attended Queechy, she has had many other family members also attend the school, including her children, nephews and nieces - and Millie.
"We've had a real connection with the school, it's been lovely," Ms Oliver said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.