Launceston named Tasmania's cold and flu capital in new report

Tasmanians have been told to brace for a rough winter, with half of all households likely to fall ill this season.
Medicine brand Codral conducted a nationwide a study with analytics firm IQVIA to track the movement of cold and flu symptoms, and the forecast isn't bright for our island state.
The "first-of-its-kind" release utilised a model based on reports from public institutions, medicine sales, web search results, weather data, vaccination rates and trends from previous flu seasons.
An exponential increase in cold and flu is predicted for Tasmania from mid-April to early June, with 48 per cent more cases than last year.
The expected growth is one of the largest in the country, beating out the ACT, Victoria and Western Australia while being on par with South Australia.
Only New South Wales and Queensland are set for worse cold and flu seasons, with a 59 per cent and 62 per cent increase, respectively.
Codral spokesperson Simone Tawadros said millions of residents were impacted by cold and flu every year.
"As school holidays loom, Australians should remain vigilant and prepare their medicine cabinets, as the increased travel and socialising will likely double the chances of catching a cold or flu," she said.
New South Wales in particular was named "Australia's cold and flu capital" due to seven of the nation's top 10 sickest towns belonging to the state.
Southport in Queensland and Hillarys and Fremantle in Western Australia took the other three places, while Tasmanian settlements were unable to crack the list.
Within the state, residents from Launceston, Lindisfarne, Sandy Bay, Hobart and Glenorchy are likely to experience cold and flu symtoms more than most.
The forecast has suggested the 2024 season will be equal to or worse than last year - one of the most severe in recent history.
IQVIA principal Sashi Anantham said cold and flu symptoms often hit Australians when we least expect it.
"Initial observations indicate the season will be similar to 2023, if not more potent, with an elevation in consumption of product typically associated with the management of mild fevers, coughs and stuffy noses appearing across Australia," he said.
