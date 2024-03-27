'Community, families and friends': Little Athletics in Tasmania celebrates 50 years

Did you know that Little Athletics in Tasmania began in Launceston?
In August 1973, the inaugural meeting of Little Athletics was held in Launceston - and the rest is history.
On March 23, a celebratory dinner was held at the Country Club Casino in Launceston to commemorate Little Athletics Tasmania's 50th anniversary.
"We're excited about this, this is such a significant milestone for us in the history of Little Athletics in Tasmania," board member Shane Cox said.
"Little Athletics in Tasmania started in Launceston, hence why we're having the celebration here because it's that sort of idea of the spiritual home," he said.
Mr Cox said the program is important for children as it provides a strong foundation for sport.
"It is something that we would love to continue growing and see more children involved in, because of that importance as a foundation of sport," he said.
"It's that running, throwing and jumping; they're all really important aspects for so many other sports, whether it be netball, football, cricket, hockey or basketball...it's all tied together and it's a great foundation to then do other things."
Mr Cox first got involved in Little Athletics through his own children, who have all finished with the program now.
He has now been involved with the administrative side of the program for 10 years.
"I was just looking for other opportunities, looking to get more involved and participate further," he said.
While it does provide children with the skills to transfer to other sports, Mr Cox said Little Athletics is also about connection.
"One of the other lovely things about Little Athletics is that it's not only just competition, it's about community, it's about families, it's about friends - and it's about athletes being their best," he said.
"They don't have to be the best athlete, but it's being the best that they can be.
"Our motto is family, fun and fitness. That's really what we live by, and that's why we want to try and encourage kids and their families to get involved and live to the fullest."
Hobart-born sprinter Jack Hale said competing in Little Athletics when he was growing up in Tasmania was pivotal to his development as an elite runner.
He was a member of the Australian 4x100-metre relay team at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.
"Little Athletics was such a huge stepping stone for my career," said the 25-year-old, who won 100m gold with a time of 11.80 at the 2013 Little Athletics state championships.
"It gave me the chance to experience running at major championships and catapulted me to the next level.
"It's incredibly important to have that development opportunity both from an athletics and life standpoint. To make life-long friends is something little athletics definitely offers."
A special guest at the celebratory gala dinner was Eugene Holloway, who was part of the founding committee 50 years ago.
"We found that [news of] the celebration got out to one of the founding members of Little Athletics in Tasmania," Mr Cox said.
"This is a real delight to have someone who's associated with the foundation in Launceston."
At the dinner, Mr Holloway gave a speech reflecting on his involvement in the program all those years ago.
