Police charge Launceston man with child exploitation offences

Tasmania police have charged a 29-year-old man from Youngtown with child exploitation offences.
The charges follow an investigation by Tasmania Police and Australian Federal Police's Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET).
Police say they executed a search warrant on Monday, and the man was subsequently arrested and charged with possessing child exploitation material.
He will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on June 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.