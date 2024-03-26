The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

No bull: Seaweed vs. methane equals world's first eco-friendly milk

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashgrove managing director Richard Bennet and SeaForest CEO Sam Elsom launching climate-friendly milk. Picture by Craig George
Ashgrove managing director Richard Bennet and SeaForest CEO Sam Elsom launching climate-friendly milk. Picture by Craig George

What do you get when you feed cows seaweed?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.