Three-car crash near University turn-off at Newnham

UPDATE 11AM:
The East Tamar Highway is open to traffic following a three-car crash ealier this morning.
No injuries were reported, however, the road was blocked for about 90 minutes.
EARLIER:
The East Tamar Highway has been blocked by a three-car crash at Newnham.
Police reported the incident, which occurred just before the University Way turn-off, about 9.15am on Tuesday.
"At this stage no injuries have been reported, but all lanes - except for the northbound emergency lane - are currently blocked," a Tasmania Police statement read.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to safely respond to the incident."
