'Rowella History Day': Waterton Hall Wines historic opening

Waterton Hall's co-director has said that opening historic buildings to the public for the first time is excellent for tourism because it gives people an understanding of Tasmania's early colonial history.
David and Dr Susan Shannon of the award-winning Waterton Hall Wines are debuting an opening of two historic properties to the public, Pointe Rapide Estate and Waterton Hall, in a paid event as part of "Rowella History Day" on Sunday, April 14th.
Devonshire Tea will be provided at Pointe Rapide for $10, and pre-booked platters are $25, with wine served at Waterton Hall.
A Roamer Bean Coffee Van will serve coffee and beverages near the Pointe Rapide Estate.
The Examiner previewed the properties and spoke to David Shannon about the upcoming debut event.
"We balance this tourism activity within our principal agricultural business, a sustainable vineyard, with an award-winning wine label.
"We're passionate about restoring the old buildings and maintaining the history," Mr Shannon said.
These historic buildings are set in an over 150-year-old heritage garden and a landscape of deciduous trees on the Tamar River at Rowella.
"I think some of the great attractions for us with these buildings is the view out to the river and the fantastic Tassie blue gums here that, luckily, weren't chopped down in the very early days," Mr Shannon said.
The Pointe Rapide Estate is a 39-acre property that recently had the surrounding land rejoined with the historic Mount Edgcumbe House.
The existing dwelling dates from 1835, and the nearby ruins most likely predate this.
Thus, the property is one of the oldest in the state and predates the settlement of Melbourne.
Pointe Rapide Estate is historically renowned due to its archaeological significance and capacity to provide a record of early settlement in Northern Tasmania.
At a national level, the significance extends due to the uniqueness and association with convictism and Lieutenant-Colonel Patterson.
The property and its surroundings include a rare capped beehive well, a historic bluestone reservoir, convict-made bricks for a Georgian homestead, and bluestone ruins illustrating occupation as early as 1904.
The Mount Edgcumbe House on Pointe Rapide Estate was named a Stayz Holiday Home of the Year in March.
Additionally, Waterton Hall is a 26-acre historic estate with 7.6 acres of fenced native vegetation abutting the Tamar River.
It is considered one of the last convict-built buildings in Northern Tasmania.
Purchased eight years ago by the Shannon family, the whole property required expertise for repairing, conserving and restoring both the buildings and the extensive convict-planted gardens.
"They are very comfortable buildings, have a great outlook onto the river and hold a lot of charm and character," Mr Shannon said.
The event is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.; tickets are available through the Eventbrite website or by calling 0427650262 and cost $20 for adults, $12 for concessions, free for kids and includes a free tour around the properties.
The properties' addresses are:
Pointe Rapide, 57 West Bay Road, Rowella.
Waterton Hall, 61 Waterton Hall Road, Rowella.
