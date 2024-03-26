What road do Tasmanians think is the scariest? Here's what research says:

A report commissioned by Continental Tyres found Tasmania's Midland Highway was deemed one of the scariest roads in the state.
Voted by each state's correlating residents, the national survey of 2,008 Australians asked residents from each state to name the roads they found 'scary'.
Tasmanians voted the Midland Highway as the scariest to drive on, at 43.8 per cent, followed by the Tasman Highway and Southern Outlet, at 31.3 per cent each.
According to the Department of State Growth, there were 35 fatalities on Tasmanian roads in 2023 - a 31.4 per cent decrease compared to the 51 fatalities in 2022.
When asked what scared Tasmanians about driving on said roads, 85 per cent cited dangerous drivers.
Poor road quality also polled high at 64 per cent, along with wet roads (40 per cent), wildlife (21 per cent) and merging (18 per cent).
The research also highlighted the importance of regular tyre checks, with the study revealing two thirds of drivers nationally had not personally checked tyre pressures in the past month.
Tasmanian drivers were the only in Australia to deem tyres as the "most confidence-inspiring feature" on their cars.
Tasmanians were also deemed more diligent with their tyre maintenance than both Victoria and New South Wales drivers.
RACT head of roadside Josh Dobie said as we approached the Easter long weekend it was critical that all drivers check their tyres before hitting the road.
"At best, tyre failure can cause major inconvenience and delays in getting to your destination, at worst the consequences of poorly maintained tyres can be catastrophic," Mr Dobie said.
"Check your tyre pressures against the information in the vehicle manual or printed on the placard inside the driver's door well using a pressure gauge available at all service stations.
"The minimum tread depth across the entire contact surface of the tyre should be 1.5 millimetres, which can be viewed using the wear indicators that run through the centre of the tread."
